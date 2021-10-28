ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Hits $8.87 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $20,430.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,399,506 coins and its circulating supply is 38,715,895 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

