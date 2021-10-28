Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 116,208 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,675.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

