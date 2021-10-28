Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 10,650 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $517.84 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $281.02 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

