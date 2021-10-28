Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $10.21 Million in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Raymond James raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,477. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $147.08 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

