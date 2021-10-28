Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $5,308,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

