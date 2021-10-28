Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

