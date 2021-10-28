Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $207.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $215.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

