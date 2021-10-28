Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 155,276 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 708.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

SF opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

