Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $895.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

