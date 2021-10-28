Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.170 EPS.

SNDR traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,852. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

