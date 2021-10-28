Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in October

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

