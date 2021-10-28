Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU opened at €146.28 ($172.09) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is €149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.