Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil price is aiding the company’s overall business. It anticipates completing this year with robust momentum and projects continued growth in the fourth quarter. However, its massive long-term debt of $14,370 million at third quarter-end, with a debt to capitalization of almost 53%, is concerning. Its Production Systems segment is being affected by reduced sales from midstream production systems. Also, decreased contributions related to Digital & Integration from Europe/CIS/Africa can hamper its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

