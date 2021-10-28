Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.