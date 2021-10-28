Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Announces Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

