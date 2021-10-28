Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €85.77 ($100.91) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.18. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

