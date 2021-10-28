SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Down 94.0% in October

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the September 30th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PERS stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3,640.00%. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

