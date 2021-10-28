Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $20,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EGHT opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

