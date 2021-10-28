salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 674,317 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,291,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.48. 91,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $299.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.