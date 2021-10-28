Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. On average, analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 30,613.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

