Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SFSHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Safestore alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.