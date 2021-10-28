Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. Safehold has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 819,980 shares of company stock valued at $61,973,205 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at $11,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Safehold by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

