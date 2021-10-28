Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 37,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.14. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

