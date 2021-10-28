S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC cut S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$10.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

