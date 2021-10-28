Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$1.65 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$979.00 million.

TSE:RUS opened at C$32.71 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$17.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

