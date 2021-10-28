RPS Group (LON:RPS) PT Raised to GBX 145 at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

RPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 127.16 ($1.66) on Wednesday. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The stock has a market cap of £352.88 million and a PE ratio of 60.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.70.

In other news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

