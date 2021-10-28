Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,733.40 ($22.65) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £134.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,418.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,125.91 ($27.78).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

