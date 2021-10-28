Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,350 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,125.91 ($27.78).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,735.60 ($22.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £134.74 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,418.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.