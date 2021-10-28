Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post earnings of ($4.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

