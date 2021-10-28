Royal Bank of Canada Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $15.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

