Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $269,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $23,532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

