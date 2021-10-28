Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$85.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.50 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQB. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.19.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$77.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$80.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

