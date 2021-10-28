Royal Bank of Canada Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$32.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.14.

CI Financial stock opened at C$27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$28.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

