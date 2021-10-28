Royal Bank of Canada Has $338.44 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $338,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

