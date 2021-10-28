Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.70% of L3Harris Technologies worth $305,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

LHX opened at $228.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

