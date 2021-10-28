Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €144.80 ($170.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of €145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.38. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

