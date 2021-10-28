Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 86,690 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 6.38% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $249,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.34 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.