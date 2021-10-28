Rosenblatt Securities Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $210.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. Ambarella has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $187.25.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ambarella by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $2,461,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $15,123,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

