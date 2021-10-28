Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,405. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

