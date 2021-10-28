Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.