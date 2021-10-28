Robotti Robert Raises Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Insteel Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 75.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,021. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

