Robotti Robert Purchases 9,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,349. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

