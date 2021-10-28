Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 1,200 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.