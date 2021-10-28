Robert W. Baird Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $390.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.69.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $345.66 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

