Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $463,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

