Robert E. Fitzgerald Buys 3,496 Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSRI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.05. TSR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.