Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

VPV opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

