Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCAHU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

