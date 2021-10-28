Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,382,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,356,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

