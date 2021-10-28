Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $6.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.31 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $24.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.84 billion to $25.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAD opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

